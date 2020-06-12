Downtown Napa restaurants expanding outdoor dining options

Ayala said that when his business reopened last week, he had modest expectations. “I was expecting 50%” of his normal business, he said, but it came closer to about 65%. “I can’t complain,” he said. “I think the outside seating definitely helps.”

Last Saturday, he was fully booked for dinner reservations.

“It’s good but it would be good if we could seat everybody,” said Ayala. “We still need to be careful about safety.”

Alexis Handelman, longtime owner of Alexis Baking Company, has closed indoor dining, but added a second row on the Third Street sidewalk. This has boosted outdoor tables from five to eight.

“We’re trying to bring in as much revenue as we possibly can in a way that we can,” said Handelman, who also does delivery.

“Just doing takeout was not giving us enough revenue to make our expenses,” she said. “I have long-term employees and financial commitments that I want to be able to honor and it’s very, very hard” under the current circumstances, she said.

“There are parts of my business that have gone away, like catering,” she said. “No one’s having parties for 100. People aren’t having huge weddings.”