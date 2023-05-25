Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A number of downtown Napa restaurants, cafes and bars are stocking up — and staffing up — for weekend crowds, whether they’re going to BottleRock 2023 or not.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Downtown Joe’s co-owner Natalie Tobler said that her team is ready for BottleRock weekend. For crowd control, staffers installed a temporary mesh fence around their outdoor patio area at 902 Main St. A portable bar has also been added for overflow service. It’s a necessity because after the festival ends each night, “there are so many people from the concert that come downtown.”

Tobler said she expects 400 to 500 people coming and going at Downtown Joe’s. “We will get to capacity within the first hour,” and a line will form, she said.

“It’s nothing compared to a normal weekend,” said Tobler. At Downtown Joe’s, the weekend of BottleRock and Memorial Day is almost as busy as the entire month of January. “It’s a non-stop (three days); we’re busy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then really slow until about 9, 9:30 p.m.,” when festivalgoers start to leave the Expo.

“We call them zombies,” she said jokingly. “They come over the Third Street bridge and they are staggering along from being in the sun all day and they line up at our door.”

Beer, but also water, are among the usual first requests. Bar food is also popular, so the kitchen will stay open until 1 a.m.

It’s all good, said Tobler. “They are the best customers. They are fun-loving people, they love music festivals; they carry that vibe. There’s never really any issues.

“We love BottleRock. We look forward to it every year. It’s the busiest weekend by far for us.”

Tobler understands the difficulty for locals returning to town during BottleRock’s busiest drive times. “It’s going to take twice as long (and) it’s loud for the neighborhood people, I get that," she said. "As a person who lives here, I agree with them but as a business owner, it’s hard to pick a side."

For Filippi’s Pizza Grotto owner Thomas W. Finch, "BottleRock is a really weird weekend. We don’t do a lot of day business, so we change our hours to be open later at night,” he noted. Normally, Filippi’s would also have a booth inside BottleRock, he said, “but with staffing levels being what they are we just don’t have the staff to support both places, so I opted out” this year.

Instead, he’ll keep the restaurant open but add a booth outside the eatery at 645 First St. to sell pizza by the slice. It’s staffed by volunteers from a local chapter of the youth organization DeMolay International, he explained.

After 10 years of BottleRock, Finch said that he thinks locals have come to realize that even if they aren’t going to the festival, they can still venture downtown — but during peak concert hours, when people are inside the festival at the Napa Valley Expo, not in downtown itself.

Getting around Napa during BottleRock To help manage the now-familiar throngs of festivalgoers who flood downtown Napa for BottleRock, several streets in the Oxbow neighborhood wil…

“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy downtown without a million other people,” Finch said.

He’s a supporter of the festival. “I think it’s a pretty cool event. Yes, it disrupts on a busy weekend,” but he urged locals to “take one for the team.”

“We get to have this wonderful event in our community; it brings in a lot of people and some of the local shops will get an extra shot in the arm from tourists. Hopefully, everybody is able to capitalize on that.”

Katie Hamilton Shaffer, the founder of Feast it Forward at 1031 McKinstry St. across from the Oxbow Public Market, said her food and wine network will be open Friday to Monday but limited hours in order to accommodate some private engagements.

“We also don’t want to take away from the festival,” she said.

What kind of traffic is she expecting this year? “It’s so hard to gauge. Last year we had a major pop in traffic during BottleRock. For all I know it could be crazy” this year, she said.

She sees BottleRock “as a real benefit to the community, especially with so many people coming into Napa."

One common misconception from community members who aren’t attending BottleRock think they should avoid downtown on that weekend, “but there’s still plenty to do down here.”

Inside the Oxbow Market, Loveski Deli co-owner Martina Kostow said that while Loveski had in the past been a food vendor at BottleRock, “this year we’re putting all the focus into the store,” inside the market.

“I think we are going to be extremely busy at the Oxbow” this weekend, Kostow predicted. Oxbow has become a central meeting place for the event, she noted. “Knowing we will have extra foot traffic coming through, we will have more staff working over the holiday weekend.”

In addition to other menu items, the eatery will offer its “loaded Loveski fries, bagels and all our signature sandwiches,” she noted.

Kostow encourages diners to order online for faster pickup, or use DoorDash.

For this Napa business owner, BottleRock is “a fantastic event that brings people together and family and friends out to celebrate. There’s so much energy downtown and at Oxbow. It’s great for us because we get to be a part of that energy.”

Throwback Thursday: The Best of BottleRock Napa Valley BottleRock 2013 BottleRock 2013 BottleRock 2013 BottleRock 2014: Grass Child BottleRock 2014 BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015 Bottle Rock BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2016 BottleRock 2016 BottleRock 2016 Gogol Bordello Skyboxes BottleRock 2016 BottleRock 2016 BottleRock 2017 Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers BottleRock 2017 BottleRock 2018 BottleRock 2018 BottleRock's 'Little Rockers' Durand Jones & the Indications BottleRock 2019, Day 1 BottleRock 2019, Day 1 BottleRock 2019 Food BottleRock 2019, Day 2 BottleRock 2019, Day 2 BottleRock 2019, Day 2 BottleRock 2019, Day 2 BottleRock 2019, Day 3 BottleRock 2019, Day 3 BottleRock 2021 Day 1 BottleRock 2021 Day 2 BottleRock 2021 Day 2 BottleRock 2021 Day 2 BottleRock 2021 Day 2 BottleRock 2021 Day 3 BottleRock 2021 Day 3 BottleRock 2021 Day 3 BottleRock 2022 Day 1 BottleRock 2022 Day 1 BottleRock 2022 Day 1 BottleRock 2022 Day 1 BottleRock 2022 Day 2 BottleRock 2022 Day 2 BottleRock 2022 Day 3 BottleRock 2022 Day 3