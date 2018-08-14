The Postal Service announced Tuesday that downtown Napa's existing emergency post office at 1436 Second St. will become permanent.
Postal services have been provided downtown at the corner of Second and School streets since September, 2015, following the devastation to the old Franklin Station post office in the 2014 earthquake.
Postal officials said the current site is adequately sized, and has provided reliable postal services to the community, including the space needed for PO boxes.
Downtown's landmark Franklin Station a block to the east on Second Street was severely damaged in the 2014 earthquake. The Postal Service sold the property to developer Jim Keller who is planning a 163-key hotel on the property, with retail and a 228-stall parking structure across Franklin Street, behind Billco's.
The hotel will be incorporated into the old post office building. The hotel will also cover the site of Zeller's ACE hardware.
Retail hours in the smaller downtown post office will remain Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. The PO box lobby will be open Monday through Saturday, 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.