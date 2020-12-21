Downtown Napa sees slowdown with latest COVID-19 restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They definitely didn’t have trouble finding a vacant bench so they could relax in the sun.

“I actually thought it would be busier than it is,” Lyon said. “Even with the restaurants and everything shut down.”

Doug Dunlap, retail operations manager for Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, looked out the store window at 8 a.m. and saw an empty Main Street. Typically, he’d see people in their good clothes scurrying off to work.

It’s starting to pick up a little, he said as he looked outside again at 11:30 a.m. But not enough for his liking.

“Honestly, the week of Christmas, this is our busiest time,” he said. “This is not what it should be for the holidays for us.”

Normally he would have five employees working during this Christmas weekday, instead of the two this Monday. The COVID-19 restrictions don’t affect only businesses, but also the workers, he said.

Dunlap too wants people to know that downtown businesses are open. He noted that by the time the stay-at-home order might be lifted, the holiday shopping season will be over and the slow time of the year will have begun.