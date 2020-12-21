Downtown Napa sees slowdown with latest COVID-19 restrictions

Downtown Napa on Monday wasn’t a ghost town, but it certainly wasn’t a boomtown.
A jaunty “Jingle Bells” and other carols sounded from speakers in the late morning. A few shoppers carrying bags strolled along, some wearing Santa Claus hats to get into the holiday spirit.
The relatively small number of people for what’s normally one of the biggest shopping weeks of the year left no doubt — this is a COVID-19 Christmas.
“I definitely do think there are fewer people walking around now,” said Jennifer Nagano, manager of Cupcake baby and children’s boutique. “And we’ve been getting more calls from people asking us if we are open.”
The answer, she wants everyone to know, is “yes.”
The tightened public health order imposed by the state Friday for at least three weeks urges residents to stay at home when possible. But it also allows retail stores to remain open at up to 25% capacity.
“They hear ‘stay at home’ and they think everyone is closed,” Nagano said.
Don Krieger strolled through the First Street Napa shopping area. He walks often in downtown and said he’s seeing fewer people under this latest stay-at-home order.
Krieger knows all about the latest COVID-19 surge. He accurately stated that Napa County has seen weekly cases rise from about 58 several weeks ago to more than 600 a week.
He’s concerned about the uptick and is sticking with wearing a mask and keeping a social distance of six feet or more.
Still, he said, the tighter restrictions are hitting some businesses more than others. He motioned to the nearby Charlie Palmer Steak, which like all restaurants is now limited to take-out and delivery.
Roy Powell walked past the cork oak in First Street Napa, the one with the giant acorns and golden squirrel statues underneath. He’d been doing some Christmas shopping.
He hadn’t seen a lot of people. He too noted the restaurants were closed to seating service.
“It’s a very unfortunate thing,” said Powell, who knows a thing about misfortune himself, having lost his Berryessa Highlands home to the Hennessey Fire this year.
Powell said there will probably be even fewer downtown visitors next week, once the holiday shopping season ends.
He’s concerned by the latest COVID-19 surge. He’s also expressed concern about reports from England about a possible, mutated version of the novel coronavirus.
Downtown wasn’t devoid of tourists. Jared Lyon and his fiancée were on a get-away from Los Angeles. They had ridden bikes that morning to First Street Napa from their Yountville hotel.
They definitely didn’t have trouble finding a vacant bench so they could relax in the sun.
“I actually thought it would be busier than it is,” Lyon said. “Even with the restaurants and everything shut down.”
Doug Dunlap, retail operations manager for Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, looked out the store window at 8 a.m. and saw an empty Main Street. Typically, he’d see people in their good clothes scurrying off to work.
It’s starting to pick up a little, he said as he looked outside again at 11:30 a.m. But not enough for his liking.
“Honestly, the week of Christmas, this is our busiest time,” he said. “This is not what it should be for the holidays for us.”
Normally he would have five employees working during this Christmas weekday, instead of the two this Monday. The COVID-19 restrictions don’t affect only businesses, but also the workers, he said.
Dunlap too wants people to know that downtown businesses are open. He noted that by the time the stay-at-home order might be lifted, the holiday shopping season will be over and the slow time of the year will have begun.
Still, things could be worse. Downtown during the spring lockdown saw most of its businesses close, including Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company.
“It was a ghost town,” Dunlap said, adding that this time, there are some people out there.
To be sure, downtown Napa isn’t the only part of the city. Various other shopping locals were busier over the weekend. Dunlap said his sales indicate that downtown Napa was busier on the weekend, too.
But Monday? People downtown had plenty of room for social distancing.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the statewide COVID-19 case growth has modestly decreased over the past few days. He cautioned people against reading too much into this.
“Still too early to tell,” Newsom said during the press conference and added the “sober” news that an average of 233 people in California have died daily from COVID-19 over seven days.
