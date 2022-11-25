Downtown Napa's duck and chicken duo are no more

There’s bad news about Princess and Gerald, Napa’s Fuller Park chicken and duck duo.

Gerald, the duck, became a victim of fowl play.

On a recent Wednesday, an unidentified dog reportedly spotted Gerald in the park. A chase ensued. Gerald was caught and possibly eaten by the dog, said his owner, Diana Martinez. His body has not been recovered.

“We are very sad,” said Diana, who is 8. Talking about the duck too much makes her want to cry, she said.

The unlikely best feathered friends arrived in Napa earlier this year after the Martinez family adopted the chick and duckling from a feed store in Vacaville.

Most mornings, Princess and Gerald would waddle from their shared coop on the back patio of the Martinez family apartment on Laurel Street. Side by side, they'd cross the street to hang out in Fuller Park. At night, they’d find their way home.

As the weeks passed, the bird buddies became animal celebrities at the park. Walkers often spotted the two. Fans posted on Facebook about Gerald and Princess. People loved the idea that a chicken and duck had become inseparable.

“It was enjoyable to see them in the park,” said neighbor Mel Boybosa. “I’m an animal lover and it’s really amazing,” how they had bonded to become loyal friends. “That duck he could have flown away, but he stuck around. They were like brother and sister.”

All was mostly well, until the attack on Gerald.

Officer Ryan Clark of the animal services unit of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said there were no recent reports of a duck attack at the park. However, “a chicken was mauled last week,” he noted.

Clark was talking about Princess, who apparently had her own run-in with a dog.

“She got bit,” said Diana. But the chicken seems to be recovered.

Does Diana think that Princess misses Gerald?

“Yeah,” she said. “They always used to go to the park together.” Now Princess doesn’t wander quite as far from home.

Gerald’s life was cut far short, but Diana is not done with ducks. Come next spring, “we’re going to get two ducks,” she announced.

“OK,” said her mother, Guillermina Martinez.