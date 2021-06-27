Downtown St. Helena sidewalk repairs postponed to 2023

The replacement of St. Helena’s downtown sidewalks and street trees has been postponed again to 2023 while the city deals with right-of-way issues and rising construction costs.
The City Council approved staff’s recommendation to delay the project by one year, last week. Construction was previously postponed from 2021 to 2022.
Sections of the existing sidewalk were recently discovered to be outside of the public right-of-way, which complicates the city’s efforts to obtain Right-of-Way Clearance through Caltrans.
The right-of-way was thought to run from the front of one building to the front of the building across the street, but it turns out to be more complicated.
There are also discrepancies between old deeds and more recent Caltrans right-of-way records.
“Confusing is an understatement,” Interim City Engineer John Wanger told the council.
Title reports will be necessary to clear up the matter, and the city will probably have to obtain temporary construction easements for sections of the sidewalk that are outside the right-of-way.
The one-year extension will give staff more time to work with property owners who need to replace their sewer laterals. The city is offering interest-free loans to encourage landlords to replace their laterals before the new sidewalk is poured, but none of the laterals have been replaced yet.
Rising construction costs are another factor. Estimates have increased from $3.6 million last year to almost $6.4 million, partly because the price of concrete has gone up and partly because the city underestimated the cost of construction management and inspections.
The city has only $4 million allocated to the project from the General Fund, gas taxes, Measure T, and a $1.2 million federal grant. That leaves a funding gap of $2.4 million.
The postponement will give staff time to look for more money, possibly from another grant.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.