Downtown vigil, family march mark Napa's second weekend of rallies for racial equality, George Floyd,

Hundreds gathered in downtown Napa for a second Sunday of remembering the death of George Floyd – a day when silent remembrance gave way to renewed chanting against racism and police violence.

At Veterans Memorial Park, religious leaders belonging to the Napa Interfaith Council led a quiet vigil marked by a period of silent reflection for the black man who died May 25 during an arrest by Minneapolis police, touching off a wave of mass protests nationwide. For 84.6 seconds in recognition of the length of a video showing an officer leaning a knee onto Floyd's neck as he struggled to breathe – all was nearly still among some 60 people gathered in the park amphitheater facing the Napa River.

The gatherings of spiritual leaders and young people added new dimensions to the anti-racist protests in Napa, which began six days after the death of Floyd and continued later Sunday with another downtown rally and march that began at 3 p.m.

Spiritual leaders ranging across the Episcopal, Jewish, Zen Buddhist and other faiths described the gathering as a way not only to push for the full equality of minorities, but also to make amends for past sins of commission and omission.