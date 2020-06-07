Downtown vigil, family march mark Napa's second weekend of rallies for racial equality, George Floyd,

Hundreds gathered in downtown Napa for a second Sunday of remembering the death of George Floyd – a day when silent remembrance gave way to renewed chanting against racism and police violence.
At Veterans Memorial Park, religious leaders belonging to the Napa Interfaith Council led a quiet vigil marked by a period of silent reflection for the black man who died May 25 during an arrest by Minneapolis police, touching off a wave of mass protests nationwide. For 84.6 seconds in recognition of the length of a video showing an officer leaning a knee onto Floyd's neck as he struggled to breathe – all was nearly still among some 60 people gathered in the park amphitheater facing the Napa River.
The gatherings of spiritual leaders and young people added new dimensions to the anti-racist protests in Napa, which began six days after the death of Floyd and continued later Sunday with another downtown rally and march that began at 3 p.m.
Spiritual leaders ranging across the Episcopal, Jewish, Zen Buddhist and other faiths described the gathering as a way not only to push for the full equality of minorities, but also to make amends for past sins of commission and omission.
“African Americans have been redlined out of homes, sundowned out of town, and left to go elsewhere where they could make a life,” said the Rev. Jay Lang of the Center for Spiritual Living Napa Valley. “We cannot change the past but we can certainly change where we are now and where we are going.”
“It's under one God that we gather in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, that men, women, brothers and sisters seek justice and equality, and we stand with that.”
The vigil was followed by a slow walk by participants from Veterans Memorial Park over the First Street bridge, the procession dotted with signs bearing the slogans deeply imprinted into American minds during nearly two weeks of demonstrations – BLACK LIVES MATTER, NO JUSTICE NO PEACE, WHITE SILENCE IS WHITE CONSENT.
“The one thing I can say is that I stand out here,” said Enoch Shully, who moved with his family to Napa from Chicago two years ago and was one of four black people to attend the vigil. While his time in the North Bay has been generally peaceful, he described his share of times feeling less than equal.
“The fear of discrimination is always there,” said Shully, also marched in the May 31 Napa protest attended by more than 300 people. “I've been pulled over so many times, you always wonder why I've been pulled over. I've told my daughter that law enforcement is there to enforce the law. But when they cross the line and commit crimes, they need to be held accountable.”
Minutes after the vigil marchers returned to Veterans Memorial Park, another, larger group prepared to speak out – this one filled with younger voices than the others.
A group of children, teenagers and parents totaling nearly 200 people lined the park ledge facing Main Street, bearing placards whose homespun lettering contrasted with urgency of their messages against bigotry and violence. During 15 minutes of sign waving and slogan chanting, the group drew numerous horn honks in support – one man leaned his foot onto the horn of his pickup truck to create a five-second blare – before marching toward the Oxbow Commons, the downtown green space within the Napa River bypass.
Two local mothers had begun planning the family march on Friday after learning that similar demonstrations were being planned in San Francisco and Oakland for Sunday afternoon.
“I was so impressed by the youth who came out and led” during Napa's first demonstration May 31, said Angelisa Russo, who organized the family march with her friend Angela Lockhart. “... Right now, we as parents are looking at how to teach anti-racism to our kids; words are important, but actions are even more important.”
Even the much quieter gesture of the vigil carried the subtle tone of a campaign unlikely to end anytime soon. Rabbi Niles Goldstein, leader of Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa, introduced his speech by blowing a shofar, the ram's horn historically used by Jews on the battlefield and now blown in synagogues during the High Holy Days.
“We are engaged in a fight,” Goldstein told the audience at Veterans Memorial Park. “A fight for a better country, a fight for a better world.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
