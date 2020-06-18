Dozens of massive blue whales spotted off Northern California coast

Blue whales, like many other marine species, go where food is plentiful. And blustery weather off Northern California this spring, alternated with calm days, has caused a significant amount of ocean upwelling -- a condition when nutrients move from the depths to the surface, sparking huge blooms of plankton. Krill, tiny crustaceans that feed on plankton, also are plentiful. So the whales have arrived, like Olympic weightlifters lumbering toward an all-you-can-eat buffet.

"It's pretty amazing," said Mary Jane Schramm, a spokeswoman for the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary. "They can each eat 6 tons of krill a day, and they are finding that here. There's amazing ocean productivity in these waters. That's why we work so hard to protect them. It's why we don't have oil drilling. You don't see this in waters that have pollution."

Blue whales are the true giants of the Earth. They can reach up to 90 feet long, and easily weigh more than 150,000 pounds each -- as much as a fully loaded Boeing 737-800 jet airliner, with 180 passengers, luggage and a full tank of fuel.

Their hearts, weighing up to 400 pounds and stretching five feet long, are by far the largest of any animal on earth. Their tongues can weigh as much as an African elephant, and their deafening underwater pulses and groans can be heard up to 1,000 miles away.