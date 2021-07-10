Draft plan to clean up former PG&E gas plant site up for public review

Today, the site is blocked off by a forest green fence that’s peppered with danger signs. The site itself, seen through the fence, is mostly barren and holds only the concrete foundations of the old apartments, some scattered grass and a single red rose bush.

The proposed remedy for the site, according to a community update from the DTSC, would involve digging up and hauling over a thousand truckloads of contaminated soil out of the site; mixing the remaining soil with stabilizing agents such as cement to prevent river or groundwater contamination; replacing the excavated soil with approximately 1,300 truckloads of clean soil; and installing a protective cap along the upper bank of the Napa River. Groundwater would also be monitored for a minimum of five years to check the effectiveness of the remediation.

If the plan is approved, it would be carried out in three separate work stages over the next few years.