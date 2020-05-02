Dramatic increase in testing could map Napa's path to reopening

"Myself and my colleagues have encountered patients over the last eight weeks whom we would have liked to test," she wrote in an email. "Early on, we simply did not have the capacity to test those who were well enough to be discharged and sent home."

CORE, which established a testing center in Los Angeles County in early April, caught the attention of the two women. Through a friend, Mondavi made contact with two of the organization’s board members. They expressed an immediate willingness to set up a site in Napa. Mondavi got in touch with Napa County Public Health, which said it would support the public-private partnership.

Shortly after Mondavi got in touch with CORE, Governor Newsom’s office announced an initiative to bolster testing in “under served” communities across the state. Together with Verily, CORE would deploy its services to six additional testing sites in California, according to a press release from the office. Napa was not originally on that list.