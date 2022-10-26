Dressing up your house for Halloween? Share your story with the Napa Valley Register.

REGISTER STAFF
Do you have ghosts hovering by your front door? Goblins standing sentinel in your yard? Bats and spiders and creepy-crawlies lining the walls and windows?
If you are decorating your Napa home in the spirit of Halloween, the Napa Valley Register wants to know so that we can lead visitors your way to see your spooky handiwork.
To share pictures, addresses and other details of your Halloween-decorated homes in Napa, contact Register city editor Howard Yune at hyune@napanews.com.
