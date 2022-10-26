 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dressing up your house for Halloween? Share your story with the Napa Valley Register.

Eerie dolls invade Napa home for Halloween

This skeleton was the unfortunate victim of a gang of dolls outside a home on Dewitt Avenue in Napa for Halloween 2021.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

Do you have ghosts hovering by your front door? Goblins standing sentinel in your yard? Bats and spiders and creepy-crawlies lining the walls and windows?

If you are decorating your Napa home in the spirit of Halloween, the Napa Valley Register wants to know so that we can lead visitors your way to see your spooky handiwork.

To share pictures, addresses and other details of your Halloween-decorated homes in Napa, contact Register city editor Howard Yune at hyune@napanews.com

Online readers may submit their photos here.

Napa's Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch has been a favorite destination for locals for 40+ years. It's owned and run by the Wilcoxsons who have lived in Napa for four generations.
