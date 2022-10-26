Dressing up your house for Halloween? Share your story with the Napa Valley Register.

Do you have ghosts hovering by your front door? Goblins standing sentinel in your yard? Bats and spiders and creepy-crawlies lining the walls and windows?

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

If you are decorating your Napa home in the spirit of Halloween, the Napa Valley Register wants to know so that we can lead visitors your way to see your spooky handiwork.