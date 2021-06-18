Drift smoke in Napa Valley is from fires outside the area

Napa County Office of Emergency Services released a Nixle alert on Friday afternoon to notify residents about drift smoke in the area.

The vegetation fire is located on an island outside Vallejo, and CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reports the fire poses no threat to the surrounding area.

For updated information on this fire, follow @CALFIRELNU on Facebook or Twitter @CALFIRELNU.

Residents can sign up for Nixle alerts at nixle.com.