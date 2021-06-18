 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drift smoke in Napa Valley is from fires outside the area
alert

Drift smoke in Napa Valley is from fires outside the area

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Office of Emergency Services released a Nixle alert on Friday afternoon to notify residents about drift smoke in the area.

The vegetation fire is located on an island outside Vallejo, and CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reports the fire poses no threat to the surrounding area. 

For updated information on this fire, follow @CALFIRELNU on Facebook or Twitter @CALFIRELNU.

Residents can sign up for Nixle alerts at nixle.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News