Drive-in theaters land starring role in COVID-19 movie-going era

So, I prepared myself for adventure as I set out for a return to the drive-in. I started packing the SUV with all the necessities. Pillows and blankets? Check. Sweatshirts? Got them. Tissues, wipes and hand sanitizer? Well, it is 2020, right?

And, of course, I changed into the proper adventurer footwear:

Crocs.

The most important thing to pack, as we all know, are the snacks. That's particularly crucial right now, since the concession stands are closed at the drive-ins in order to limit people from congregating together. But even if they were open, I still prefer to pack in my own food, which I get from raiding our pantry -- microwave popcorn, Red Vines, peanut M&M's, etc. -- as well as from take-out restaurants in the area.

(Pro tip for the Capitol Drive-In: Skip Panda Express and the other nearby fast food places. Instead, call ahead to South Bay favorite High Five Pizza and then pick up the order on your way to the theater.)

Once we had the SUV loaded up, we were off on our adventure to see "Trolls World Tour." Or, at least, that's what I thought we were seeing. But Grace pulled an audible and said we should see "Onward" instead.

Living on the edge, indeed.