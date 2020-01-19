A vacant corner lot in south Napa could become home to the city’s next drive-thru coffee shop.
Located at the northeast corner of South Jefferson and West Imola Avenue, the parcel has been vacant for at least 20 years. The lot, with an address of 1790 W. Imola Ave., is adjacent to a Dominos pizza.
According to the city planning pre-application, the project applicant is Blackpoint Properties LLC of Petaluma. The owner of the parcel is Pajis Station LLC of Rye Brook, New York.
“We are hopeful that this project can be a win-win” for the city, “as well as adding a valuable service to the community,” read the application.
The drive-thru coffee business sounds similar to Dutch Bros, which currently operates one such café farther north on Jefferson Street near Napa High School.
Could the new location become home to a second Dutch Bros? If so, the company is not saying.
“We do not currently have a potential site at the address” on Imola, said Dutch Bros spokesperson Rilynn Davis.
The “drive-through-only coffee shop” on Imola would total 880 square feet and include parking for employees only and a winding drive-through lane for customers.
“There will be no public facilities in the building and the only customer interaction will be at the drive through window,” the application stated.
You have free articles remaining.
The building design will be “modern (and) upscale” and landscaping will be “maximized” in all other areas, it read.
Parts of West Imola and Jefferson will be widened as part of the development.
This isn’t the first attempt to build something at the busy corner.
Back in 2015, another developer proposed building a 2,650-square-foot retail structure with room for 10 parking spots at the corner. That project would have cost between $1 million and $3 million to develop. Those plans did not progress.
The corner has some history in town.
As far back as the 1960s, it was home to Callan’s Union Service Gas Station and later another gas station.
Remediation of soil contamination from former gas tanks at the site has since been completed, the city said.
The southwest corner lot, also formerly a gas station, is currently undergoing soil remediation.