A Napa man was jailed after leading police on a pursuit from Napa to Vallejo Saturday night, authorities said.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to southbound Highway 29 near the Highway 221 junction following reports of a reckless driver, according to Sgt. Mike Walund of Napa Police. When the officers tried to stop a Cadillac Escalade, the driver sped off and continued south, Walund said.
Later, the motorist contacted the Napa dispatch center through the SUV's OnStar communications system and said he wanted to die at the hands of police, and threatened to ram patrol cars, according to Walund.
As the Cadillac continued southward, Vallejo Police took over the pursuit when the driver entered city limits, then used a blocking maneuver to force the vehicle to a stop, Walund said.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Robert Romer, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail. He faces allegations including felony evasion of police officers, making a criminal threat and driving under the influence.