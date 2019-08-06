The driver who led a police pursuit through the streets of Napa, ending in a car wreck and the death of his passenger Monday night, was arrested on suspicion of murder, police say.
Oakley resident Jonathan Thomas McCarthy, 24, was arrested by the Napa Police Department on suspicion of murder, vehicle theft, buying or receiving stolen property, and evading an officer, jail booking records show.
McCarthy, who was booked into Napa County jail at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday after first being transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for evaluation, was driving a car stolen out of Antioch that had a license plate from another vehicle, police said Tuesday.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased passenger as Logan Dale Patrick Bogan, 33, also of Oakley in Contra Costa County. He was ejected from the car when it rolled over after the pursuit, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.
The incident began shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received a call that a suspicious vehicle was parked behind the Raley's on Soscol Avenue, with the driver passed out, police said. It was thought the driver may be overdosing on drugs. When medics arrived, the driver sped off.
McCarthy told officers later that he and Bogan came to Napa with the intent to steal from Home Depot to get money for drugs, police said.
Police said they spotted the car on Imola Avenue near the Maxwell Bridge, but the driver turned north and fled, driving four and a half miles through the city to Big Ranch Road.
When a Napa County Sheriff's deputy deployed a spike strip, McCarthy swerved and lost control. The car flipped onto its roof in the 2700 block of Big Ranch Road, just north of El Centro Avenue.
At the scene of the incident on Monday night, a white car could be seen lying upside-down in a roadside ditch, next to a vineyard. Both men were taken to Queen of the Valley, where Bogan died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org