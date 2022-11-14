 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver convicted on vehicular manslaughter charge for 2018 Napa pedestrian death

Pedestrian stuck along Soscol Avenue

The police investigation of the collision in May 2018. 

 Maria Sestito

The driver of the truck that killed Napa native John Stewart back in May 2018 while he was crossing the four-lane Soscol Avenue has been convicted for vehicular manslaughter.

Napa resident Logan Ross, the truck driver, was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in 2019; he pled no contest to the charge in late September this year. Ross was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation on Nov. 1, the Napa Police Department and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Back in May 2018, the Napa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the incident. They determined the 68-year-old Stewart was returning from shopping at the Central Valley building supply store and was crossing Soscol Avenue to a business on Tanen Street just before 11 a.m. that day.

According to the press release, video footage from a nearby business showed Stewart stopped and waited for traffic before crossing on an unmarked crosswalk westbound. Ross, who was driving a friend’s truck south on Tanen Street, came to the stop sign at Soscol Avenue and didn’t stop.  He turned left and struck Stewart in the southbound lanes of Soscol Avenue, according to the press release.

Police reported that Stewart, who was taken to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center following the collision, had died at 1:30 p.m. that day, according to past Register reporting. Ross remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the press release.

At the time, Stewart served on the Los Carneros Water District Board and had previously spent a career in public service. During that career, he worked as a civil engineer for Napa County, managed the city of Napa’s water department and later managed the Napa Sanitation District. He left behind a wife and three adult daughters.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

