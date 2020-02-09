{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle crashes into Napa senior home

Napa police and fire units responded Sunday to the crash of a SUV into the side of the Vintage at Napa apartment building on Redwood Road. The driver of the Honda Pilot was hospitalized at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. No injuries were reported to his three passengers or to residents at the retirement home.

 Howard Yune, Register

A sport-utility vehicle ran off the road and struck a three-story apartment building Sunday afternoon in north Napa, and the driver was taken to the hospital, according to the Napa Fire Department.

Fire and police personnel were called at 4:10 p.m. to the Vintage at Napa retirement home at 2360 Redwood Road, where a Honda Pilot sport-utility vehicle with four occupants left the pavement and struck the side of an apartment, according to Battalion Chief Jim Cortese. The impact partially buckled the façade of the dwelling, tearing stucco from second-floor siding and ripping a patio door from its frame.

The driver, whose name and condition were not immediately available, may have suffered a medical emergency immediately before the crash, Cortese said, citing statements from the Honda’s other three passengers. He was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

None of the other passengers in the SUV were injured, according to Napa Fire.

First responders spoke with several Vintage at Napa residents who were inside the building at the time of the wreck, but no injuries were reported inside, said Cortese.

Police and fire units were expected to remain on scene Sunday evening until a city building inspector could arrive to check for damage to the building.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.