Driver hurt, Highway 29 blocked after pickup and semi collide in St. Helena

A St. Helena man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after his pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 29, closing the road for nearly two hours, according to St. Helena Police.
Luis Corro, 34, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center after suffering major injuries in the wreck, which occurred at 3:19 p.m., according to Sgt. Steve Peterson. Corro was at the wheel of a northbound 2015 Ford F-150 that struck a 2011 Freightliner headed south on 29 with a cargo of Calistoga-brand mineral water, Peterson said.
The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.
You have free articles remaining.
Debris and fuel spillage from the wreck shut down the highway in both directions, and the road did not fully reopen until 9 p.m., after a trucking company sent a new tractor to carry the trailer to its destination in American Canyon, according to Peterson.
As the Freightliner approached Sulphur Springs Avenue, the Ford drifted into the center turning lane, leading the big rig driver to veer right in an attempt to avoid the collision. At the last moment, the pickup turned left and struck the driver side of the semi, Peterson said.
The impact caused the pickup's driver-side door to be thrown nearly 30 feet from the wreck, according to Peterson. A city public works crew arrived to clean up debris, gasoline and oil from Highway 29, the main artery through central St. Helena.
Corro told officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel before the crash, according to Peterson, who said alcohol or drug use is not suspected.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com