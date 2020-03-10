Driver hurt, Highway 29 blocked after pickup and semi collide in St. Helena

A St. Helena man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after his pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 29, closing the road for nearly two hours, according to St. Helena Police.

Luis Corro, 34, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center after suffering major injuries in the wreck, which occurred at 3:19 p.m., according to Sgt. Steve Peterson. Corro was at the wheel of a northbound 2015 Ford F-150 that struck a 2011 Freightliner headed south on 29 with a cargo of Calistoga-brand mineral water, Peterson said.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Debris and fuel spillage from the wreck shut down the highway in both directions, and the road did not fully reopen until 9 p.m., after a trucking company sent a new tractor to carry the trailer to its destination in American Canyon, according to Peterson.

As the Freightliner approached Sulphur Springs Avenue, the Ford drifted into the center turning lane, leading the big rig driver to veer right in an attempt to avoid the collision. At the last moment, the pickup turned left and struck the driver side of the semi, Peterson said.