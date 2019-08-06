The driver who allegedly led a police pursuit through the streets of Napa, ending in a car wreck and the death of his passenger Monday night, was arrested on suspicion of murder, police say.
Jonathan Thomas McCarthy, 24, was arrested by the Napa Police Department Monday evening on suspicion of murder, vehicle theft, buying or receiving stolen property, and evading an officer, jail booking records show. He was booked into Napa County jail at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office identified his passenger as Logan Dale Patrick Bogan, 33, of Oakley. He was ejected from the car when it rolled over after the pursuit, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.
The incident began shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received a call that a suspicious vehicle was parked behind the Raley's on Soscol Avenue, with the driver passed out, police said in a statement late Monday. Medics arrived and the driver sped off.
Police tried to pull the car over on Imola Avenue, but the driver continued and turned north. The driver swerved after a Napa County Sheriff's deputy deployed a spike strip on Big Ranch, lost control and crashed in the 2700 block of Big Ranch Road, just north of the El Centro Avenue junction.
At the scene of the incident on Monday night, a white car could be seen lying upside-down in a roadside ditch, next to a vineyard. A Randolph Street resident reported sounds of sirens and helicopters.
The Napa Police Department did not immediately reply to inquiries seeking more information on Tuesday morning.