A Vallejo woman in a U-Haul van was arrested Thursday after brandishing a BB gun while on the road, police say.
The incident began late Thursday morning at Sonoma Boulevard and Highway 37 in Vallejo, according to an email from American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz and scanner traffic. The U-Haul driver pulled alongside another car and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the other car, he wrote.
The driver called 911 and followed the U-Haul until American Canyon Police and Napa County Sheriff's deputies stopped 40-year-old Mattie Estella Lindsey near Airport Boulevard on Highway 221. Officers found her to have a BB gun, which looked like a real firearm, and painkillers.
She was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges related to brandishing a replica gun and unlawful possession of narcotics, Ortiz wrote. She was booked into the Napa County jail around noon and released Thursday around 9 p.m., jail records show.