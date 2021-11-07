Driver injured after car runs off Highway 29 in south Napa

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m., when the vehicle left the highway’s southbound lanes, rolled over, and finally settled on its roof on Napa Valley Corporate Drive below a highway flyover, according to Napa Fire Capt. Erik Mortimore.

A Napa Fire crew arrived within 10 minutes and used extrication equipment to remove the car’s only occupant from the wreck, Mortimore said. The person was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, according to Mortimore.