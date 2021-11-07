 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver injured after car runs off Highway 29 in south Napa

  • Updated

A person was hospitalized after a car ran off Highway 29 in south Napa Saturday night, authorities reported.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m., when the vehicle left the highway’s southbound lanes, rolled over, and finally settled on its roof on Napa Valley Corporate Drive below a highway flyover, according to Napa Fire Capt. Erik Mortimore.

A Napa Fire crew arrived within 10 minutes and used extrication equipment to remove the car’s only occupant from the wreck, Mortimore said. The person was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, according to Mortimore.

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News