A single-car crash early Sunday morning left the driver injured and facing an allegation of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers were called at 2:10 a.m. to Highway 121 north of the Silverado Trail east of Napa, where a 1999 Subaru left the northbound lane and struck a metal guardrail, CHP said in a news release.
The driver and only occupant, 25-year-old Zachary Calhoun of Napa, was arrested on suspicion of DUI before being taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what the highway patrol described as moderate injuries.