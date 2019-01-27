Try 1 month for 99¢

A single-car crash early Sunday morning left the driver injured and facing an allegation of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called at 2:10 a.m. to Highway 121 north of the Silverado Trail east of Napa, where a 1999 Subaru left the northbound lane and struck a metal guardrail, CHP said in a news release.

The driver and only occupant, 25-year-old Zachary Calhoun of Napa, was arrested on suspicion of DUI before being taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what the highway patrol described as moderate injuries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.