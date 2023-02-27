American Medical Response rescue workers teamed with bystanders shortly after 7:45 p.m. Sunday to rescue a driver following a roll-over crash off Chiles Pope Valley Road.
The motorist was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire.
Today in history: Feb. 27
1807: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
In 1807, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was born in Portland, Maine.
1933: Reichstag
In 1933, Germany’s parliament building, the Reichstag (RYKS’-tahg), was gutted by fire; Chancellor Adolf Hitler, blaming the Communists, used the fire to justify suspending civil liberties.
1973: Wounded Knee
In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children.
1991: George H.W. Bush
In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.
1998: Queen Elizabeth II
In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.
2017: Wilbur Ross
The Senate confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary by a vote of 72-27.
2020: Stocks
In 2020, U.S. stocks posted their worst one-day drop since 2011, as worldwide markets plummeted amid growing anxiety about the coronavirus; the Dow tumbled nearly 1,200 points.
2021: Johnson & Johnson
The U.S. got a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that worked with just one dose instead of two.
The recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye have taken a heavy toll on the cultural and historical landmarks, including a well-preserved castle with over 2,000 years of history in south-central Turkish city of Gaziantep.
