Driver injured, trapped overnight against tree on remote Napa County road

A parking mishap left a 76-year-old Napa County woman trapped in her sport-utility vehicle for several hours and later hospitalized, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, the woman was attempting to park her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe at her home on Soda Canyon Road north of Chimney Rock Road, CHP said in a news release. As she exited the SUV, it rolled backward and caught her arm in the driver-side door. The vehicle then struck a tree and left the driver trapped at the door.

Because of the remote location, the woman was not found until Sunday morning, when a passer-by called 911 to seek assistance and medical aid, according to the highway patrol.

The woman suffered major injuries and was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, CHP reported.