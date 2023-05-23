Authorities on Monday identified the driver and passenger who died when their car crashed on Highway 29/128 north of Rutherford.

Anthony Sanchez, 28, was at the wheel of a 2012 BMW 325i sedan heading south when it crossed the center line and struck a roadside sign at about 1:56 a.m. Saturday, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office. Both Sanchez and 27-year-old Caitlin Leedy, one of three passengers in the car, died at the scene.

Two other people who were in the rear seat of the BMW survived the wreck with moderate injuries and were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the California Highway Patrol reported earlier.

Sanchez and Leedy were both residents of Stockton. However, according to school officials, only Sanchez was a student at the Culinary Institute of America’s Greystone campus in nearby St. Helena, not both as previously reported.

St. Helena Police reported an officer trailing behind the BMW had turned on their patrol car’s flashing lights when the BMW’s driver sped away before a pursuit could begin. The officer clocked the car’s speed at 127 mph shortly before it crashed near the Mee Lane intersection, according to a police log.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation Monday evening.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, May 21, 2023