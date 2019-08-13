A Santa Rosa man was seriously hurt after a 3-car collision on Highway 29 Tuesday morning, which created congestion during the morning commute.
The collision occurred around 5:30 a.m., south of Highway 221. Fairfield resident Rafael Carbajal-Avbila, 37, was driving his 2015 Chevrolet north on Highway 29 and stopped for the traffic signal. Vacaville resident Jason McGowan, 33, stopped his 2002 GMC behind Carbajal-Avbila's car.
It's unclear why, but 36-year-old Santa Rosa resident Jonathan Catoe drove his 1992 Volvo into McGowan's car, which crashed into Carbajal-Avbila's car. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, and everyone was wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said.
Catoe was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, along with one other driver who suffered minor injuries, the CHP said. The third driver involved sought their own medical aid for minor injuries.