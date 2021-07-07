Driver seriously injured after pickup crashes on Highway 29 in Napa

A 34-year-old Napa resident has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle freeway crash early Tuesday evening in Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:45 p.m., Casey Armstrong was driving a 2009 Ford F-350 pickup truck on southbound Highway 29 at an unknown speed when the pickup overturned into a chain-link fence separating the roadway from Freeway Drive, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau.

Armstrong was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Renspurger described as major injuries.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.