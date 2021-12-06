Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 29 in Napa; southbound traffic snarled

A single-car crash Monday afternoon left a driver hospitalized with major injuries and blocked southbound traffic on Highway 29 in south Napa for more than an hour, according to police.
At about 2:45 p.m., a Ford Escape sport-utility vehicle left the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and struck a concrete divider in the median north of the Butler Bridge, flipping over, according to police Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio.
The male driver, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken by ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, DeGuilio said.
Both southbound lanes of Highway 29 were closed after the wreck, with drivers detoured onto a northbound lane from the Highway 12/121 intersection to Imola Avenue, according to DeGuilio. The southbound lanes reopened shortly after 4 p.m.
