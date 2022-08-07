 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver seriously injured in crash on Silverado Trail in Napa County

Silverado Trail vineyard crash

A driver was hospitalized with major injuries in a crash that occurred after a car exited a vineyard on the Silverado Trail on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

 California Highway Patrol photo, via Facebook

A driver was hospitalized with major injuries after a crash late Sunday afternoon near a vineyard north of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 4:23 p.m., after a vehicle exited the parking lot of a vineyard in the 6100 block of the Silverado Trail and continued down a hill, according to CHP’s online incident log and the Facebook account of the agency’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

The driver was extricated from the wreck, and an American Medical Response ambulance then took the patient to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, CHP’s Golden Gate Division reported.

Further details were not immediately available Sunday night.

