A driver struck a Wine Train railroad crossing arm at noon Monday, which in turn damaged the train, police say.
The Napa man, who was in his 70s, was driving east on Salvador Avenue to turn right on Highway 29 when he struck a railroad arm and kept going, said Napa Police Department Sgt. Todd Shulman.
The impact caused the railroad arm to bend backward. The Wine Train received unspecified damages after a lunchtime train drove through the area, police say.
The Wine Train did not immediately return a request seeking clarification on the extent of the damage.
The driver drove off, but was found in American Canyon, police say. Police had been looking for a car with a smashed windshield.
The Wine Train declined to press charges and the matter was handled as a non-injury accident.