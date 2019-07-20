A Vallejo driver shut down part of Freeway Drive on Friday night after crashing into a power pole.
Freeway Drive between Imola Avenue and Old Sonoma Road was shut down around 2 a.m. after the driver sheared a power pole, shutting off power to the area, according to the Napa Police Department. Wires came down around the driver's car. The driver remained inside until a Pacific Gas & Electric Company employee could respond to the scene.
The driver had a three-day-old interim license. Police say the driver had been drinking but was not arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
PG&E told police that it would install new wires Saturday morning.