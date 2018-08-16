A motorist was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence of drugs following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday at 7:50 a.m. near Folland Drive and Danrose Drive in American Canyon.
Police identified the responsible driver as Christina Leonor Kalyuzhnaya, 33, of American Canyon. Kalyuzhnaya had two minor children as passengers in her car who were not injured, police said.
Police said Kalyuzhnaya had been driving under the influence of drugs and had two prior driver’s license suspensions.
She was arrested at the scene and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of DUI causing injury, cruelty to a child and driving with a suspended license. Bail was set at $100,000.
Police said they transported the children to school.
Two people in the other vehicles reported injuries, police said. One was taken to a local hospital. The other was treated at the scene.