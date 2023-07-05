REGISTER STAFF
Fourth of July fireworks in the city of Napa were temporarily put on hold by another kind of airborne device, according to a director with the Napa Valley Expo.
A drone flying near the Expo’s downtown Napa fairground delayed the pyrotechnic display, which organizers had planned to start around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Expo board president Jeri Hansen said in an email.
After the drone was cleared from the area, the launch system for the fireworks was rebooted, and the show began around 9:45 p.m., concluding shortly after 10 p.m., according to Hansen.
The state-owned Expo took over this year’s July Fourth fireworks show from the city of Napa, which in May withdrew the event, citing fire safety and environmental reasons. Spectators gathered downtown and elsewhere in Napa to take in the display, as in past years.
Locally, other Independence Day fireworks shows took place in American Canyon and St. Helena.
Video: Napa’s Fourth of July parade weaved its way through downtown Tuesday morning, kicking off a day a celebrations around the county.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Napa's Fourth of July Parade and Celebration
Napa Fourth of July Parade 2
A participant on the Napa Saints Youth Football & Cheer float wears star-shaped sunglasses while taking part in Napa’s July Fourth parade through downtown Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 1
Napa Pride participants wave to the crowd as they take part in Napa’s Fourth of July parade through downtown on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 3
Spectators in front of the old downtown Napa post office waved flags and cheered on the city's annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 4
Spectators watch as a large American flag is carried in Napa’s Fourth of July parade through downtown on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 5
Terry Beck, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, gathers with other members of the Napa County Democratic Party Tuesday morning before the start of Napa’s Fourth of July parade through downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 6
Children waved to participants dressed as traditional Mexican masked dancers during Napa’s July Fourth parade Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 7
Participants are seen riding on the Rotary Club Napa Sunrise float during the city's annual July Fourth parade downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 8
Members of the U.S. Air Force Academy Civil Air Patrol marched in Napa’s Fourth of July parade through downtown on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 9
Spectators wearing American flag shirts watched Napa’s Fourth of July parade from above street level.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 10
Participants in vintage cars wait for the start of Napa’s Fourth of July parade through downtown on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 11
A large American flag is carried down Second Street past the Alexandria Square building during Napa’s annual Fourth of July parade through downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 12
Participants wait for the start of Napa’s Fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 13
A participant dressed a colonial outfit waits for the start of Napa’s downtown July Fourth parade.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 14
A classic truck festooned in red, white and blue traversed Second Street as part of Napa’s Fourth of July parade through the downtown area.
Nick Otto, Register
Fourth of July Celebration 42
People enjoy carnival games at Napa’s Fourth of July celebration at Oxbow Commons on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Fourth of July Celebration 43
People dance as Papa Joe & the New Deal perform at Napa’s Fourth of July celebration at Oxbow Commons on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Fourth of July Celebration 44
People are seen dancing as Papa Joe & New Deal perform at Napa’s Fourth of July celebration at Oxbow Commons on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 15
Napa Sheriff’s League participants Emmet Slack, 7, Ila Slack ,10, Boru Lucas, 7, wait foe the start of Napa’s Fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 16
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 17
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 18
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 19
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 20
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 21
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 22
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 23
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 24
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 25
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 26
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 27
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 28
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 29
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 30
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 31
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 32
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 33
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 34
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 35
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 36
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 37
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 38
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 39
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 40
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fourth of July Parade 41
A scene from Napa’s fourth of July parade in downtown on Tuesday, July 4.
Nick Otto, Register
