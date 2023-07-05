Fourth of July fireworks in the city of Napa were temporarily put on hold by another kind of airborne device, according to a director with the Napa Valley Expo.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A drone flying near the Expo’s downtown Napa fairground delayed the pyrotechnic display, which organizers had planned to start around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Expo board president Jeri Hansen said in an email.

After the drone was cleared from the area, the launch system for the fireworks was rebooted, and the show began around 9:45 p.m., concluding shortly after 10 p.m., according to Hansen.

The state-owned Expo took over this year’s July Fourth fireworks show from the city of Napa, which in May withdrew the event, citing fire safety and environmental reasons. Spectators gathered downtown and elsewhere in Napa to take in the display, as in past years.

Locally, other Independence Day fireworks shows took place in American Canyon and St. Helena.

PHOTOS: Napa's Fourth of July Parade and Celebration Napa Fourth of July Parade 2 Napa Fourth of July Parade 1 Napa Fourth of July Parade 3 Napa Fourth of July Parade 4 Napa Fourth of July Parade 5 Napa Fourth of July Parade 6 Napa Fourth of July Parade 7 Napa Fourth of July Parade 8 Napa Fourth of July Parade 9 Napa Fourth of July Parade 10 Napa Fourth of July Parade 11 Napa Fourth of July Parade 12 Napa Fourth of July Parade 13 Napa Fourth of July Parade 14 Fourth of July Celebration 42 Fourth of July Celebration 43 Fourth of July Celebration 44 Napa Fourth of July Parade 15 Napa Fourth of July Parade 16 Napa Fourth of July Parade 17 Napa Fourth of July Parade 18 Napa Fourth of July Parade 19 Napa Fourth of July Parade 20 Napa Fourth of July Parade 21 Napa Fourth of July Parade 22 Napa Fourth of July Parade 23 Napa Fourth of July Parade 24 Napa Fourth of July Parade 25 Napa Fourth of July Parade 26 Napa Fourth of July Parade 27 Napa Fourth of July Parade 28 Napa Fourth of July Parade 29 Napa Fourth of July Parade 30 Napa Fourth of July Parade 31 Napa Fourth of July Parade 32 Napa Fourth of July Parade 33 Napa Fourth of July Parade 34 Napa Fourth of July Parade 35 Napa Fourth of July Parade 36 Napa Fourth of July Parade 37 Napa Fourth of July Parade 38 Napa Fourth of July Parade 39 Napa Fourth of July Parade 40 Napa Fourth of July Parade 41