The week began with 12 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number for a Monday report since December, Napa County reported Monday.

There have been no COVID-related deaths reported locally in over a month, but the number of Napa County hospitalizations increased from seven on Friday to nine on Monday.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio, along with her counterparts in the Bay Area, issued a statement agreeing with federal and regional health officials who on Friday agreed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was again safe to use against COVID-19 despite reports of blood clotting.

In a statement, the Bay Area health officers said "the risk of developing the rare clotting disorder is extremely low. According to the CDC, to date there have been only 15 confirmed cases of the rare clotting event among nearly 8 million total doses administered in the USA, all in females, which translates to a risk less than 2 cases per million doses overall, and 7 cases per million doses among women between 18 and 49 years of age.

"For those who have a confirmed case of COVID-19, the risk of dying from it in the United States is 1 in 56," the officials said.

Napa County stored 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal review was underway. In their place, county used the Moderna vaccine, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, will resume at an upcoming My Turn clinic that is yet to be scheduled, Upton said.

To sign up for vaccinations through county channels for other upcoming events, go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

