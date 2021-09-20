Drought takes a toll on Napa County wildlife

"This is a test year for fish. There's no doubt about it," Marcus said.

The Land Trust of Napa County has a network of preserves. From the redwood forests of Archer Taylor Preserve in the Mayacamas Mountains to the oak woodlands of Wragg Ridge Preserve near Lake Berryessa, the drought is being felt.

“It’s pretty striking,” said Mike Palladini of the Land Trust.

More trees are dying. Wildflowers and grasses are drying out sooner. Fire-adapted native plants aren’t coming back from the 2020 fires as quickly as from the 2017 fires, he said.

“Seasonal wetlands are getting so dry we are actually seeing a change in vegetation,” Palladini said.

Fewer seeds and less fruit from drought-stressed plants results in less food for wildlife that relies on these food sources. That can lead to this wildlife not surviving or reproducing as well, having implications for the top predators, he said.

Some streams that usually have some water during the summer are dry. That means less water for wildlife ranging from fish to amphibians to bobcats to bears, he said.