Drought takes a toll on Napa County wildlife

A deep two-year drought is posing challenges in Napa County not only for humans but also for wildlife.
Wildlife from birds to bears needs water to drink. Aquatic life such as the Chinook salmon and steelhead trout live in water — and this summer there’s a lot less than usual.
Forget about mere “drought” or even “severe drought” or “extreme drought” — any of these would be an improvement. The current U.S. Drought Monitor has the county in the direst of situations, “exceptional drought.”
Jeremy Sarrow, resources specialist with the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, has seen the consequences for local waterways such as Napa River.
“I’ve never seen it this dry in the 11 years I’ve worked for the district,” he said. “Where typically we’d see areas that would dry out and there would be isolated pools, we are seeing thousands of feet of river channel that are bone dry.”
Safe harbors for aquatic species are the tidal part of Napa River south of Trancas Street, areas with some connection to groundwater and spring-fed tributaries, he said.
“There’s actually still a pretty robust beaver population throughout the watershed,” he said. “Where there are established beaver dams, there are pools behind those dams.”
In drought years, those pools can be lifelines for species such as frogs and fish, he said. Overall, he said, it’s been a tough year for fish and wildlife.
Martin Perales, an environmental scientist with the Napa County Resource Conservation District, has also seen the drought’s effects.
“It’s looking pretty grim,” Perales said. “There are a lot of fish that are stranded and dying. I haven’t seen any steelhead that are dying. But I’ve seen California roach and three-spined stickleback.”
Steelhead are born in freshwater, migrate to the ocean and return to freshwater to spawn. The National Marine Fisheries Service wants to see the Napa River watershed population make a comeback.
Napa River watershed historically supported a run of 6,000 and 8,000 steelhead. In modern times, this has been a couple of hundred to 1,000, the agency reported in 2017. The target is 4,700.
The drought isn't helping that desired steelhead revival.
“They’re not doing well by any means during drought conditions, but people shouldn’t lose all hope quite yet,” Perales said.
For example, when working in local creeks, he saw a handful of young steelhead. Some steelhead appear to have got in and spawned, he said.
The Resource Conservation District usually in the spring counts the federally listed steelhead and locally rare Chinook salmon, as well as other fish. It floats a funnel-shaped rotary screw fish trap in the Napa River north of Trancas Street for the catch-and-release effort.
Not this past spring, though.
“The flows were so low, we couldn’t operate our equipment,” Perales said.
Laurel Marcus is executive director of the California Land Stewardship Institute. She said grape growers are playing a role to help protect fish during the drought.
More than 90% of Napa County grape growers representing more than 1,000 farms have Fish Friendly Farming certification. Participants do such things as re-vegetate along local creeks and streams.
“The more shade you can put on a creek — this is true for the river as well — you keep it cooler, so less water evaporates,” Marcus said.
Another technique is to continually measure the moisture at a different level of the soil in vineyards. This shows if the root zones have enough water, which can mean less irrigating and more groundwater, she said.
Small juvenile fish can make it through a season near a groundwater seepage of cool water. That pool can be fairly small as long as the water temperature doesn't top 70 degrees, Marcus said.
"This is a test year for fish. There's no doubt about it," Marcus said.
The Land Trust of Napa County has a network of preserves. From the redwood forests of Archer Taylor Preserve in the Mayacamas Mountains to the oak woodlands of Wragg Ridge Preserve near Lake Berryessa, the drought is being felt.
“It’s pretty striking,” said Mike Palladini of the Land Trust.
More trees are dying. Wildflowers and grasses are drying out sooner. Fire-adapted native plants aren’t coming back from the 2020 fires as quickly as from the 2017 fires, he said.
“Seasonal wetlands are getting so dry we are actually seeing a change in vegetation,” Palladini said.
Fewer seeds and less fruit from drought-stressed plants results in less food for wildlife that relies on these food sources. That can lead to this wildlife not surviving or reproducing as well, having implications for the top predators, he said.
Some streams that usually have some water during the summer are dry. That means less water for wildlife ranging from fish to amphibians to bobcats to bears, he said.
Napa Wildlife Rescue nurses injured birds and mammals at its center in the Carneros region and then releases them back to the wild. Carol Poole of the group has seen signs of the drought’s impact on nature.
“We’ve definitely seen a change in the viability of our release sites,” Poole said. “Now we are really searching for places with water before we release our small mammals.”
More birds and small mammals can be seen using water in birdbaths. More wildlife seems to be coming into the cities where they might find water, Poole said.
“It’s just really hard, between the drought and the fires, for wildlife to survive,” Poole said.
Napa County has had two consecutive years where rainfall in the city of Napa has struggled to top double digits. That has happened only one other time in weather records dating back to the late 1800s, with the 1976-1977 drought.
Palladini wasn’t certain whether a single wet year when it finally comes, will be enough to completely restore the local ecosystem.
“That’s a great question,” he said. “It depends on how deep in the hole we are.”
