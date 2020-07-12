Drowning on Saturday is Lake Berryessa's fourth since May

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A drowning death Saturday afternoon in rural Napa County was the fourth at Lake Berryessa in 45 days.

The victim was a San Francisco man who was under water for several minutes at the Smittle Creek Day Use Area in the 5700 block of Knoxville Road, according to Sgt. Jon Thompson of the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The man was pulled to shore by family members and onlookers who administered CPR, Thompson said. Members of Cal Fire and Capell Valley Fire arrived at the scene and attempted lifesaving procedures on the man but were unable to save him, according to Thompson.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office identified the drowning victim as Christopher Alexander Wyatt, 39 of San Francisco.

The drowning follows three other fatalities at Lake Berryessa since the summer tourism season began on Memorial Day weekend.

Christopher Ricardo Terlesky, a 20-year-old Richmond resident, died May 27 near the Oak Shores Day Use Area on Berryessa Knoxville Road. Two other men also died at the Oak Shores Day Use Area during the final week of June: 26-year-old Joshua David Michael Lee of Vallejo and 27-year-old Eddie Santos, a San Francisco resident.

