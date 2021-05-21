Drug forfeiture funds donated to Napa's If Given A Chance

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that Napa Special Investigations Bureau has invested $10,000 of asset forfeiture funds back into the Napa community by way of a gift to the non-profit If Given a Chance.

NSIB is an investigative collaboration made up of team members from the Napa Sheriff’s Department, Napa Police Department, Napa County Probation, California Highway Patrol, St Helena Police Department, Calistoga Police Department, and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Asset forfeitures occur when the police takes a person’s property because the property was used in committing a crime or was obtained by way of criminal activity. This property can include secured assets like a house or boat or can include money found in association with organized crime. Funds derived from asset forfeiture can be used for investigative expenses or invested back into the communities they came from, as is this case.

If Given a Chance is a local nonprofit that identifies Napa County youth who have faced significant hardship and demonstrated resilience and promise as they seek to pursue a post-high school education or job trade. Award recipients receive personalized school counseling, mentoring in their professional interest areas, and financial support as they seek post-high school training or formalized education.