Drug Take Back Day returns to Napa County on Oct. 24

The Police Departments of St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, and American Canyon, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Kaiser Permanente and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host collection events for unused medication and sharps (used syringes and needles) on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kaiser Permanente location will be drive-through only and residents are asked to store any material that they plan to drop off in their vehicle trunk. Staff will not open vehicle doors or enter vehicle cabins.

It is recommended that any personal information on medication containers be removed or blacked out before dropping them off. These one-day collection sites can legally accept federally designated “controlled” substances that include many highly addictive prescription medications such as morphine and OxyContin, as well as illegal narcotics such as LSD and ecstasy.

Home generated medical sharps (needles, syringes, epinephrine auto-injectors, etc.) will be accepted for disposal as well. A tightly sealed, leak- and puncture-resistant container with a lid, such as a bleach bottle, coffee can, or other similar container, is an acceptable alternative for transportation of sharps to the event. These containers should be labeled as “sharps.”

This service is free and anonymous.