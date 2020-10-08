Drug Take Back Day returns to Napa County on Oct. 24

The Police Departments of St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, and American Canyon, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Kaiser Permanente and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host collection events for unused medication and sharps (used syringes and needles) on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Kaiser Permanente location will be drive-through only and residents are asked to store any material that they plan to drop off in their vehicle trunk. Staff will not open vehicle doors or enter vehicle cabins.
It is recommended that any personal information on medication containers be removed or blacked out before dropping them off. These one-day collection sites can legally accept federally designated “controlled” substances that include many highly addictive prescription medications such as morphine and OxyContin, as well as illegal narcotics such as LSD and ecstasy.
Home generated medical sharps (needles, syringes, epinephrine auto-injectors, etc.) will be accepted for disposal as well. A tightly sealed, leak- and puncture-resistant container with a lid, such as a bleach bottle, coffee can, or other similar container, is an acceptable alternative for transportation of sharps to the event. These containers should be labeled as “sharps.”
This service is free and anonymous.
Collection sites:
-- American Canyon Police Department, 911 Donaldson Way East
-- Napa County Sheriff’s Office, 1535 Airport Blvd, Napa
-- Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices – East Parking Lot, Drive-Through Only, 3285 Claremont Way, Napa
-- Yountville Police Department,1950 Mulberry St.
-- St. Helena Police Department 1480 Main St.
-- Calistoga Police Department 1235 Washington St.
Those unable to take items to the event can dispose of unwanted pharmaceuticals (noncontrolled substances only) and home generated sharps year-round at the Napa-Vallejo Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility located at 889A Devlin Road, next to the Transfer Station in American Canyon. The facility is open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are several local year-round opportunities for safe and legal disposal of both controlled and non-controlled substances and medical sharps, which can be found online at www.naparecycling.com/medicine.
Mail back services are available for your home generated sharps. Additional year-round options for residential medical sharps can be found online at https://www.naparecycling.com/guide/needles-and-sharps/ or call the Napa County Department of Public Works for more sharps disposal information at 707-253-4094. You can also use specially designated drop-off bins to dispose of home generated sharps at the Napa County Sheriff’s Office lobby, 1535 Airport Boulevard, Napa, any time between 8AM and 5PM, Monday through Friday.
