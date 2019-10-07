The police departments of Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, and American Canyon, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Kaiser Permanente and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host collection events for unused medication and sharps (used syringes and needles) on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Collection sites will operate throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to bring their unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications to one of six collection locations. It is recommended that any personal information on medication containers be removed or blacked out before dropping them off.
Additionally, these one-day collection sites can legally accept federally-designated “controlled” substances that include many highly addictive prescription medications such as morphine and OxyContin, as well as illegal narcotics such as LSD and ecstasy.
Home generated medical sharps (needles, syringes, epinephrine auto-injectors, etc.) will be accepted for disposal at all of the sites. State law prohibits the disposal of home generated sharps in trash or recycling containers.
Improper disposal of home generated sharps is a health and safety threat to children, home health care providers, trash & recycling workers, and pets through accidental needle stick injuries. Ideally, sharps should only be transported in an approved container obtained from a physician or pharmacy. A tightly sealed, leak- and puncture-resistant container with a lid, such as a bleach bottle, coffee can, or other similar container, is an acceptable alternative for transportation of sharps to the event. These containers should be labeled as “sharps.”
This service is free and anonymous.
In addition to the environmental impact of improperly disposed medications, prescription and over-the-counter drugs that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
“Now is the time to take a look around the house and gather those unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines,” said Omid Afshari, area pharmacy director for Kaiser Permanente Napa Solano. “Having convenient and responsible ways to dispose of medication properly is important in keeping our communities safe.
Collection Event Sites:
-- American Canyon Police Department, 911 Donaldson Way East, American Canyon
-- Napa County Sheriff’s Office, 1535 Airport Blvd., Napa
-- Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices – East Parking Lot (Hosted by Napa Police Department), 3285 Claremont Way, Napa
-- Yountville Police Department, 1950 Mulberry St., Yountville
-- St. Helena Police Department, 1480 Main St., , St. Helena
-- Calistoga Police Department, 1235 Washington St., Calistoga
Those unable to take items to the event can dispose of unwanted pharmaceuticals (uncontrolled substances only) and home generated sharps year-round at the Napa-Vallejo Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility located at 889A Devlin Road, next to the Transfer Station in American Canyon. The facility is open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.