VALLEJO -- Vallejo police are still investigating how a man became lodged underneath a Chevrolet pickup truck before he was found dead by the driver early Monday morning.
Bill Veikoso, 47, of Vallejo, had methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in his system, according to autopsy results, police Lt. Michael Nichelini said. Results of additional tests for alcohol in his system are pending, Nichelini said Wednesday.
The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old Vallejo woman, called police when she noticed a man's body underneath it when she arrived home around 2 a.m., Nichelini said.
Police believe the man became lodged under the truck when he was struck somewhere on Borges Lane near Agnes Court in north Vallejo. Nichelini said the woman, who was not identified, drove about three-quarters of a mile before she stopped at her home.
Nichelini said the woman said she saw what looked like clothing in the roadway but was unaware she struck someone. Nichelini said there was no damage to the front of her truck and the man might have been hit earlier by another vehicle.
Nichelini said, "He definitely was in the roadway."
Police are still trying to determine if the man was dead or hit by a previous vehicle before he became lodged under the Chevrolet. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
The woman is not expected to be arrested in connection with Veikoso's death, but she could be cited for driving on a suspended license or on an outstanding warrant for theft, police said Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Waylon Boyce at (707) 648-4014.