A Napa dad was arrested after driving his car into a power pole and gas station on Sunday night, police say.
The man was driving with his five kids — ages 8, 10, 13 and 14 — around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a soccer game by an outside group on the Justin-Siena High School campus, according to the Napa Police Department. He was taking his kids to get food at the Burger King on Jefferson Street when lost control of the car, police say.
He hit a nearby power pole, knocked it over and the car continued. It then crashed into gas pumps at Conserv Fuel, which is next to the Burger King.
Domingo Anthony Uribe, 40, admitted to driving the car after drinking multiple alcoholic beverages, police say. He appeared to be intoxicated and performed poorly on field tests, police say.
Uribe was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of child endangerment and two misdemeanor charges related to drunk driving, jail records show. He was booked into the Napa County jail around 9 p.m. and remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
Child Protective Services was notified of the incident, police say.