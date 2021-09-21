Dry Creek Road near Napa is being reborn

Paving will be finished by end of the month, Lederer said. Such things as striping and some remaining chores will be done by mid-October.

While the old pavement can no longer be seen, it is still present in a sense. Lederer said the project is using Full Depth Reclamation. The old pavement is ground up and reused as material upon which the new pavement is placed.

“It’s economical and environmentally friendly,” Lederer said.

Money for the project is coming from the county’s settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric in the wake of the Atlas and Partrick/Nuns fires. A Cal Fire report blamed PG&E lines on sparking the Atlas and Partrick fires on a windy night in 2017.

Granite Construction Co. is doing both the Dry Creek rebuild and a similar project on Partrick Road for a total of $1.4 million.

The Dry Creek project doesn't address the pavement on Dry Creek Road beyond Orchard Avenue. It's one bumpy ride there, with cracks and potholes common. Drivers might wish the road rebuilding crew would push north for least another half-mile — and it might happen yet.

Assuming enough PG&E settlement money remains, the county plans to continue up Dry Creek Road next year and repair that section, Lederer said.