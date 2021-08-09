Dry farming a vineyard: What it is, how to do it and why it exists

“But the most important water for us during the summer is the water that falls on the mountain, because that is a huge reservoir of water — like a sponge — and throughout summer, after it stops raining, that percolates down throughout the mountain, and it hits that hard pan and it flows toward the center of the valley,” said Mostero. “All around Napa we have these alluvial fans, and that's where the original vines were planted, and it made sense because they didn’t have irrigation.”

The Soil Prep

The next step in establishing a dry farmed vineyard comes with preparing the site and its soil.

Mostero says you can't have artificial hard pans — meaning compacted, dense layers created with machines or tractors — because the vines need to have deeper roots than typically necessary. He explained that below the ground at this site, due to the mountain pushing its collected water down and through the valley, actually has an abundance of water, the vines simply need to be able to reach it. In fact, he actually prefers a dry spring.