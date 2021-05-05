Dry winter leads Napa to curb irrigation, outdoor water use in city

Property owners in the city of Napa will need to watch when they water the grass and how they wash their cars, after the approval of restrictions the city hopes will slice 15% from its water usage to deal with the threat of renewed drought.

A declaration of a “moderate water shortage” won the City Council’s unanimous approval Tuesday night, marking a return to special rules Napa and other cities passed during California’s last extended drought in the mid-2010s. Among other curbs, Napans will not be allowed to irrigate greenery on back-to-back days or in the heart of daytime when evaporation is greatest, and also must avoid irrigation during or immediately after rainfall.

As a hedge against a possible turn toward full-scale drought this year and into 2022, council members also approved the purchase of as much as 1,400 acre-feet of water using $640,000 from a city reserve fund. The additional water, which would be drawn from state-controlled supplies, is meant to guard Napa’s own local water reserves in the county as much as possible through the arid summer and early fall, according to Joy Eldredge, deputy utilities director.

“Let’s keep Lake Hennessey, which is a known quantity, right here as best we can,” she told the council before the vote.