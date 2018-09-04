Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Napa City Fire
Maria Sestito, Register

A family was displaced when a dryer caught fire in a home closet on the 200 block of Walnut Street Monday night, the Napa Fire Department reported.

The fire triggered a ceiling sprinkler. A resident emptied two dry chemical extinguishers on the blaze, which was reduced in size by the time a fire engine arrived less than four minutes later, the department said.

The residence sustained smoke and water damage that required the residents to find other quarters, Napa Fire said.

The cause of the dryer fire is under investigation. Most dryer fires involve lint build-up or dryer overloading, officials said.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.