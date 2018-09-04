A family was displaced when a dryer caught fire in a home closet on the 200 block of Walnut Street Monday night, the Napa Fire Department reported.
The fire triggered a ceiling sprinkler. A resident emptied two dry chemical extinguishers on the blaze, which was reduced in size by the time a fire engine arrived less than four minutes later, the department said.
The residence sustained smoke and water damage that required the residents to find other quarters, Napa Fire said.
The cause of the dryer fire is under investigation. Most dryer fires involve lint build-up or dryer overloading, officials said.