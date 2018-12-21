An intoxicated driver caused a chain crash on Highway 229, north of Highway 29 in Napa, that left three others injured and a car on fire Thursday night, police say.
The driver who caused the three car-pileup is 21-year-old Sonora Stone of Vacaville, according to a California Highway Patrol press release. She was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital for evaluation before being booked at the jail.
A second driver, 52-year-old Donna Helmick of Fairfield, and two passengers — 24-year-old Garret Nuuhiwa of Napa and 21-year-old Melissa Emmons of Fairfield — suffered minor injuries, according to the release. Emmons was transported to Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo.
Fairfield resident Maria Ramos, 39, was driving southbound at 6 p.m. on Highway 221 in the leftmost lane when she was forced to stop due to traffic, according to the release. Helmick came to a stop behind Ramos.
Stone was driving southbound in the same lane at about 50 mph. Her 2010 Jeep Patriot crashed into Helmick's 1999 Ford F-350, which crashed into Ramos' 2017 Toyota Rav-4, according to the release.
Ramos' Toyota caught fire. Southbound lanes were closed while firefighters put out the fire.
Stone was booked into the Napa jail around 7 p.m., where she remained as of late Friday afternoon. She was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge related to driving drunk and injuring someone. Stone could face bail of $100,000, according to jail records.