During the grocery panic, 'I don't think we had time to think,' says Nob Hill Foods employee

“You’re so tired and run down, you don’t know if you’re sick, you don’t know if you’re tired, you don’t know if you’re dehydrated. You don’t know what you are other than exhausted,” she said.

Employees of Nob Hill Foods are required to take their temperature before starting work, and management provided them with facemasks and a bonus that, according to Thornton, shakes out to an additional $2 per hour, if they were working a normal 40-hour week. The store also instituted a ban on reusable bags and installed stickers on the ground to keep customers six feet apart while waiting in line.

Thornton says it’s her tight-knit group of co-workers turned friends that make these days bearable, especially when customers seem to take out their fear on the store’s workers.

“People are really freaked out over this, it’s crazy. But they have to understand that we’re just as stressed, just as worried about coming down with this stuff and bringing it home to our families,” she said. “And they have a choice to stay home that we don’t really have.”