During the grocery panic, 'I don't think we had time to think,' says Nob Hill Foods employee

Editor's note: this is the first in an occasional series profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things in this time of crisis. The series is sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners. If you have a suggestion for a person to profile, email online@napanews.com.
When Angie Thornton returned from a vacation on March 15, three days before Napa County’s shelter-in-place order was issued, she decided to go back into work at Nob Hill Foods early because she’d heard her co-workers were tired from long hours and staggering crowds the week prior.
But the born-and-raised Napan who has worked at the grocery store for 30 years wasn’t at all prepared for what she would find when she showed up to her shift.
“In the beginning, it was insane. It was like we were going out of business. People freaked out, there was nothing on the shelves. People were hoarding,” she said of the first week of the stay-at-home mandate. “I don’t even think we had time to think about what was happening.”
Since then, Thornton, who is in charge of pricing as well as the wine and liquor department, has worked six days and 60 hours every week. And while she’s grown somewhat accustomed to wearing a mask, constantly washing her hands and dropping her clothes into the laundry and showering immediately upon returning home to her boyfriend and teenage son, she’ll likely never get used to the persistent, underlying anxiety that comes with the possibility of being exposed to the virus while at work.
“You’re so tired and run down, you don’t know if you’re sick, you don’t know if you’re tired, you don’t know if you’re dehydrated. You don’t know what you are other than exhausted,” she said.
Employees of Nob Hill Foods are required to take their temperature before starting work, and management provided them with facemasks and a bonus that, according to Thornton, shakes out to an additional $2 per hour, if they were working a normal 40-hour week. The store also instituted a ban on reusable bags and installed stickers on the ground to keep customers six feet apart while waiting in line.
Thornton says it’s her tight-knit group of co-workers turned friends that make these days bearable, especially when customers seem to take out their fear on the store’s workers.
“People are really freaked out over this, it’s crazy. But they have to understand that we’re just as stressed, just as worried about coming down with this stuff and bringing it home to our families,” she said. “And they have a choice to stay home that we don’t really have.”
The Nob Hill Foods veteran says she’s seen some of the same customers since her earliest days on the job, and they’re often the ones who thank her for working despite the pandemic. “They’re the ones who make the job worth it,” Thornton says, comparing them to the customers who blame employees for not being fully stocked, yell at them for getting too close or have a bad attitude in the check-out line.
“I’ve learned that there are some Napans that really have no compassion. That’s probably the worst part of it,” Thornton said of her most surprising revelation from the frontlines of the crisis. “I just wish people were a little bit more sympathetic or caring towards other people.”
Frustration aside, Thornton keeps showing up to work. Every Thursday, she and some of her fellow staff members wear homemade tie-dye shirts with "be kind" emblazoned across the front.
The goal? “To kill them with kindness and hope that it will change,” she says.
Looking back at her 30 years in the store, Thornton has been there for her customers during every disaster the city’s faced. This one, she says, feels completely different.
“This is just straight fear. Nobody knows anything. It’s like you’re living in a big secret, you don’t know who you’re safe from and you aren’t safe from,” she said.
During ordinary times, Thornton loves to bake, camp, travel and spend time with friends. She says the job may not be “the dream job she always wanted,” but she’s stayed there because of the friendships she’s developed with her team and customers alike and the chance to see new faces every day.
The self-described “people person” says it’s harder than ever to draw joy from the random interactions with strangers while she’s on the job, but she’ll keep trying.
“We want to be there for them, we want to make sure they get what they need to make their life easier and comfort them. I want people to shop here and to know that we are here for them,” she said.
Thornton’s 50th birthday is May 4, the day the shelter-in-place order had originally been scheduled to be lifted. Now the order is open-ended. She and her family had scheduled a cruise for Memorial Day weekend, a plan that’s since been cancelled.
“I guess I’ll just stay 49 for another year.”
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com
