 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Early election results show wildfire prevention tax Measure L falling at ballot box

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire

Smoke from the 2017 wildfires in Napa County. 

 Emma K. Morris

Preliminary election results show that voters will likely turn down Napa County’s attempt to pass a local quarter-cent sales tax specifically for wildfire prevention.

Measure L requires a two-thirds majority of votes to pass. So far, roughly 59% of votes counted are in favor of the measure, and about 41% are in opposition.

Napa County Board of Supervisors chair Ryan Gregory said in an interview Tuesday that he thought asking the community whether they would help pay for fire prevention was a “fair question,” but the answer right now is “no,” to his disappointment.

“Unfortunately we’re not really anywhere close right now,” Gregory said. “It’s looking like a loss for us. I think the community’s come to expect a lot of us, not just the county but everybody in government, to take extraordinary measures to protect ourselves from wildfire. Without Measure L we’re not going to be able to have a robust program; we’ll just be kind of limping along.”

People are also reading…

The preliminary results are from 14,141 ballots out of 84,146 that were mailed to voters in Napa County, according to a Napa County press release. That represents about 45% to 50% of the projected turnout for this election, the press release says.

Supporters of Measure L have cited the destruction wrought by the Napa wildfires of 2017 and 2020 and argued for the need to fund wildfire prevention. Doing so would help cut down the chance of such fires and reduce their damage, they say. But finding the funding each year to carry out wildfire could be a problem, members of the Napa County Board of Supervisors have argued. 

After spending roughly a year developing the sales tax measure and gauging public input, the board voted to send it to voters in March.

The measure would raise an estimated $10 million annually for the county and local municipalities over 10 years. Those tax revenues would be restricted specifically for prevention measures such as fuel management, enhanced fire services and improved wildfire detection, among others.

That money could be used to fund goals outlined by an existing five-year, $42 million wildfire protection plan, developed by Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and Cal Fire. The Board of Supervisors last year spent more than $7.5 million of county to fund that plan, but supervisors at the time expressed wariness with sustaining that level of funding over multiple years. That led the board to authorize county staff to explore creating a wildfire prevention sales tax.

Ryan Gregory has previously said Napa County would struggle to fund wildfire prevention if the measure didn’t pass, according to past reporting. Gregory said in an interview Tuesday night that state and federal funding can be “fickle,” and the county “can’t program a $10 million a year program based on hopes and wishes.”

Gregory added that the county will soon be carrying out a “postmortem” of the measure and will try to figure out other ways to find funding for wildfire prevention.

“We may try it again, we might try something different, but it’s clear wildfire is part of our lives now and we need to take extraordinary measures,” Gregory said.

Revenue from the tax would be split between Napa County and its municipalities. Initially, Napa County was to receive 75% of the tax funds, the city of Napa 14.28%, the American Canyon Fire Protection District 4.72% and St. Helena, Yountville and Calistoga 2% each. Roughly 15% of the county’s share would have shifted to the city of Napa and the American Canyon Fire Protection District over the 10-year lifespan of the measure.

Those opposed to the measure have argued state and federal government investment into wildfire preparedness, along with existing taxes, should cover what’s needed for prevention, and that Measure L would disproportionately impact lower-income residents of Napa County.

Tom Orlando, a former American Canyon mayor and current board member for the Napa County Taxpayers Association — which has opposed Measure L — said in an interview Tuesday night that he felt there have been a lot of “mixed messages” being sent out by the state, county and the city regarding large budget surpluses and investment into wildfire preparedness.

Given that residents are also seeing inflation rise and local municipalities didn’t seem to know what to do with the Measure L money, Orlando said, it makes sense that the measure would fall.

“This is confusing to folks that also have a lot on their minds,” Orlando said. “There are record high gasoline prices, they’ve seen their PG&E bills jump, and part of the reason for those rises in utility bills is fire mitigation.”

Napa County’s current sales tax is 7.75 cents per dollar; the tax measure would bring that up to 8 cents. That includes a statewide 6 cents and a mandatory statewide local 1.25 cents, along with Napa County’s half-cent road maintenance tax. The only city in the county with a different sales tax is St. Helena, where the tax is currently 8.25 cents per dollar.

American Canyon Measure I

American Canyon residents have approved term limits for the City Council and mayoral seats, early election results show.

Out of 1,401 votes, about 82% of voters approved term limits for council seats, and about 83% have approved term limits for the mayor’s seat.

That means American Canyon mayors and councilmembers will now only be able to serve three four-year terms. The mayor is part of the five-person City Council, but a separate ballot question was needed because the mayor is elected separately.  

With the measure, the most a person could serve is 12 years as a city councilmember and 12 years as mayor.

St. Helena Measure G

St. Helena voters are likely to vote down a measure that requires the St. Helena City Council to appoint future mayors from within their own ranks each year, instead of having city residents vote directly to elect them every two years, early results show.

Of 858 votes cast so far, roughly 55% of voters voted to deny the measure, compared to 45% who voted to approve it.

St. Helena Measure H

St. Helena voters also approved a $19 million bond measure that will be used to fund improvements to the city’s aging water infrastructure systems, according to early election results.

The measure required a two-thirds majority, but roughly 77% of voters so far have voted to approve it.

Bond proceeds will be used to replace 20,700 feet of drinking water pipes and 4,900 feet of water pipelines, according to past St. Helena Star reporting. That would create greater capacity for fire protection, update the sewer system and replace old storm drains.

Election 2022: Letters to the Editor about Measure L

Napa Valley Register readers weigh in on Measure L.

Napa County voters in the June 7 election face a burning question — should they boost the local sales tax by a quarter-cent on the dollar to try to help prevent mega-fires?

These letters are listed in the order in which they were received.

Letter: Support Measure L to support Napa
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Support Measure L to support Napa

  • Richard Beck
  • Updated
  • 0

The recent April wildfires in New Mexico, Texas, Florida, Nebraska and more — 17 states in all — make me wonder at the decision by Jack Gray a…

Letter: “L” no to more taxes
Letters to the Editor

Letter: “L” no to more taxes

  • Carol McEvoy
  • Updated
  • 0

Can our county leaders give us a break? Please!

Letter: Measure L isn't what "we" need
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Measure L isn't what "we" need

  • John Stallcup
  • Updated
  • 0

Measure L is estimated to raise $10 million per year for 10 years. One hundred million dollars is a lot of money and 10 years is a long time. …

Letter: Vote no on Measure L
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote no on Measure L

  • John Callanan
  • Updated
  • 0

The Napa County Board of Supervisors have lost touch with our reality. No on Measure L.

Letter: Measure L is inadequately defined
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Measure L is inadequately defined

  • Jack Gray
  • Updated
  • 0

Voting for the local tax Measure L? Do you believe California taxes are too high, too low or just about right?

Letter: Another very important reason to vote YES on Measure L
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Another very important reason to vote YES on Measure L

  • Jeanie Gregory
  • Updated
  • 0

If you think Measure L doesn't apply to you because you are renting and don't own your own property, let me give you some information on what …

Letter: Don’t be fooled by the Napa County Farm Bureau, CEO
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don’t be fooled by the Napa County Farm Bureau, CEO

  • Thomas Anderson
  • Updated
  • 0

It's not surprising that the Napa County Farm Bureau would want to honor the Napa County CEO, since he has been working for the Farm Bureau in…

Letter: Vote yes for Measure L
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote yes for Measure L

  • Ree Whitford
  • Updated
  • 0

A previous writer who is also a retired Napa Fire Department Division Chief, wrote that he feels this is a tax that will only benefit owners o…

Letter: We need Measure L to protect Napa County
Letters to the Editor

Letter: We need Measure L to protect Napa County

  • Chris Warner
  • Updated
  • 0

John Callanan’s May 10 letter to the editor opposes Measure L which will raise funds to provide stable, sustainable locally-controlled funding…

Letter: Vote for Measure L because fire is no longer “if,” it is “when”
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote for Measure L because fire is no longer “if,” it is “when”

  • Lynne Baker and Marilyn Knight-Mendelson
  • Updated
  • 0

Ballots for the June 7 election arrive in our mailboxes this week. Please check ”yes” on your ballot in favor of Measure L, the Napa County wi…

Letter: Join the Yes on L Coalition
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Join the Yes on L Coalition

  • Ryan Gregory
  • Updated
  • 0

Measure L has earned the support of a broad coalition. Of course it is supported by the fire experts like Napa Firewise, the Fire Safe Council…

Letter: Measure L is an exception – vote yes
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Measure L is an exception – vote yes

  • G. Anthony Phillips
  • Updated
  • 0

Sales taxes are generally thought to be regressive. But Measure L is the exception.

Letter: Measure L is poorly researched, communicated
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Measure L is poorly researched, communicated

  • Judy Ann Ahmann
  • Updated
  • 0

Measure L started with a great idea by the CWPP (Napa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan). A 5-year, nearly $46 million plan to mitigat…

Letter: Napa is too high already, vote no on Measure L
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Napa is too high already, vote no on Measure L

  • Jim Hinton
  • Updated
  • 0

The Napa Valley is too damn high! And not the good kind of high – stoned – but the bad kind of high – Expensive. Thanks to taxes, fees and gov…

Letter: Is Measure L really necessary?
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Is Measure L really necessary?

  • Debi Best
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa and its surrounding counties received over $200,000 from PG&E for fire prevention. Bill Dodd got the county $7.6 million for wildfire…

Letter: Napa Firewise needs Measure L
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Napa Firewise needs Measure L

  • Christopher Thompson
  • Updated
  • 0

I’m president of the board of Napa Firewise. Before you this June 7 is a request to vote for a sales tax to fund a durable revenue source that…

Letter: Taxes never expire, so vote no on Measure L
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Taxes never expire, so vote no on Measure L

  • Robert Santos
  • Updated
  • 0

Measure L sounds like another tax and spend scheme to dupe the working poor into paying for wealthy land and wine barons' fire prevention. For…

Letter: Measure L is well thought-out, not a slush fund
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Measure L is well thought-out, not a slush fund

  • Joseph A. Nordlinger
  • Updated
  • 0

Jack Gray’s recent letter to the editor opposes Measure L because of his general opposition to taxes and by perpetuating the myth that all the…

Letter: L - NO
Letters to the Editor

Letter: L - NO

  • Tom Orlando
  • Updated
  • 0

Before you make a decision on whether you will vote to burden yourself with an new special tax, here is a few things you need to take into con…

Letter: Yes on Measure L
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Yes on Measure L

  • Richard Bruns
  • Updated
  • 0

Okay, let’s see if I have this clear.

Letter: We don't need a sales tax to get the fire protection we want
Letters to the Editor

Letter: We don't need a sales tax to get the fire protection we want

  • Matt Wilkinson
  • Updated
  • 0

Measure L is a ballot measure for a quarter-cent sales tax across Napa County, expected to raise at least ten million dollars a year for the n…

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Visually-impaired Syrian teenager aims for international stardom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News