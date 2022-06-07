Early election results show wildfire prevention tax Measure L falling at ballot box

Preliminary election results show that voters will likely turn down Napa County’s attempt to pass a local quarter-cent sales tax specifically for wildfire prevention.

Measure L requires a two-thirds majority of votes to pass. So far, roughly 59% of votes counted are in favor of the measure, and about 41% are in opposition.

Napa County Board of Supervisors chair Ryan Gregory said in an interview Tuesday that he thought asking the community whether they would help pay for fire prevention was a “fair question,” but the answer right now is “no,” to his disappointment.

“Unfortunately we’re not really anywhere close right now,” Gregory said. “It’s looking like a loss for us. I think the community’s come to expect a lot of us, not just the county but everybody in government, to take extraordinary measures to protect ourselves from wildfire. Without Measure L we’re not going to be able to have a robust program; we’ll just be kind of limping along.”

The preliminary results are from 14,141 ballots out of 84,146 that were mailed to voters in Napa County, according to a Napa County press release. That represents about 45% to 50% of the projected turnout for this election, the press release says.

Supporters of Measure L have cited the destruction wrought by the Napa wildfires of 2017 and 2020 and argued for the need to fund wildfire prevention. Doing so would help cut down the chance of such fires and reduce their damage, they say. But finding the funding each year to carry out wildfire could be a problem, members of the Napa County Board of Supervisors have argued.

After spending roughly a year developing the sales tax measure and gauging public input, the board voted to send it to voters in March.

The measure would raise an estimated $10 million annually for the county and local municipalities over 10 years. Those tax revenues would be restricted specifically for prevention measures such as fuel management, enhanced fire services and improved wildfire detection, among others.

That money could be used to fund goals outlined by an existing five-year, $42 million wildfire protection plan, developed by Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and Cal Fire. The Board of Supervisors last year spent more than $7.5 million of county to fund that plan, but supervisors at the time expressed wariness with sustaining that level of funding over multiple years. That led the board to authorize county staff to explore creating a wildfire prevention sales tax.

Ryan Gregory has previously said Napa County would struggle to fund wildfire prevention if the measure didn’t pass, according to past reporting. Gregory said in an interview Tuesday night that state and federal funding can be “fickle,” and the county “can’t program a $10 million a year program based on hopes and wishes.”

Gregory added that the county will soon be carrying out a “postmortem” of the measure and will try to figure out other ways to find funding for wildfire prevention.

“We may try it again, we might try something different, but it’s clear wildfire is part of our lives now and we need to take extraordinary measures,” Gregory said.

Revenue from the tax would be split between Napa County and its municipalities. Initially, Napa County was to receive 75% of the tax funds, the city of Napa 14.28%, the American Canyon Fire Protection District 4.72% and St. Helena, Yountville and Calistoga 2% each. Roughly 15% of the county’s share would have shifted to the city of Napa and the American Canyon Fire Protection District over the 10-year lifespan of the measure.

Those opposed to the measure have argued state and federal government investment into wildfire preparedness, along with existing taxes, should cover what’s needed for prevention, and that Measure L would disproportionately impact lower-income residents of Napa County.

Tom Orlando, a former American Canyon mayor and current board member for the Napa County Taxpayers Association — which has opposed Measure L — said in an interview Tuesday night that he felt there have been a lot of “mixed messages” being sent out by the state, county and the city regarding large budget surpluses and investment into wildfire preparedness.

Given that residents are also seeing inflation rise and local municipalities didn’t seem to know what to do with the Measure L money, Orlando said, it makes sense that the measure would fall.

“This is confusing to folks that also have a lot on their minds,” Orlando said. “There are record high gasoline prices, they’ve seen their PG&E bills jump, and part of the reason for those rises in utility bills is fire mitigation.”

Napa County’s current sales tax is 7.75 cents per dollar; the tax measure would bring that up to 8 cents. That includes a statewide 6 cents and a mandatory statewide local 1.25 cents, along with Napa County’s half-cent road maintenance tax. The only city in the county with a different sales tax is St. Helena, where the tax is currently 8.25 cents per dollar.

American Canyon Measure I

American Canyon residents have approved term limits for the City Council and mayoral seats, early election results show.

Out of 1,401 votes, about 82% of voters approved term limits for council seats, and about 83% have approved term limits for the mayor’s seat.

That means American Canyon mayors and councilmembers will now only be able to serve three four-year terms. The mayor is part of the five-person City Council, but a separate ballot question was needed because the mayor is elected separately.

With the measure, the most a person could serve is 12 years as a city councilmember and 12 years as mayor.

St. Helena Measure G

St. Helena voters are likely to vote down a measure that requires the St. Helena City Council to appoint future mayors from within their own ranks each year, instead of having city residents vote directly to elect them every two years, early results show.

Of 858 votes cast so far, roughly 55% of voters voted to deny the measure, compared to 45% who voted to approve it.

St. Helena Measure H

St. Helena voters also approved a $19 million bond measure that will be used to fund improvements to the city’s aging water infrastructure systems, according to early election results.

The measure required a two-thirds majority, but roughly 77% of voters so far have voted to approve it.

Bond proceeds will be used to replace 20,700 feet of drinking water pipes and 4,900 feet of water pipelines, according to past St. Helena Star reporting. That would create greater capacity for fire protection, update the sewer system and replace old storm drains.

