Earth Day a time to clean up, and celebrate, in Napa

Two hours on Earth Day weekend may make only a small dent in cleaning up — but it was long enough for teams of volunteers to pull a variety of refuse from Napa’s parks and open spaces on a day devoted to improving the planet.

Sunday morning’s Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup drew 262 volunteers who removed nearly a ton of waste from parks, trails and other sites across the city, according to organizers of the annual event. Participation in the Napa cleanup — which followed the cancellation of 2020’s festivities and the scaling-back of last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was the most since at least 2008, according to spokesperson Ashley Kvitek of the Napa County Resource Conservation District, the cleanup’s organizer.

Ten groups of volunteers scoured bottles, packages and random castoffs out of recreational areas from the Napa River Trail on the city’s north side to the South Jefferson Street wetlands and down to Soscol Ferry Road. Their efforts removed a total of 1,983 pounds of refuse, including 1,251 pounds of landfill, 624 pounds of recyclable material, and 110 pounds of compost, Kvitek said Sunday afternoon.

The industriousness of Earth Day volunteers — and the scale of the problem — became visible within minutes of one team’s cleanup along the bank of the Napa River at Kennedy Park.

As about 15 people equipped with buckets and long-handled claw pickers returned again and again from the riverside and a nearby walking trail to their staging point in the park, a trash heap steadily grew and grew on a blue tarpaulin. A tire was placed on the pile along with the ottoman from an easy chair, scorched wood scraps, worn-out athletic shoes and boots, and a parade of filthy plastic bottles and food wrappers.

While Sunday’s campaign would unearth objects as large as two shopping carts and an intact wine barrel, a leader of the Kennedy Park cleanup paid as much attention to the type of smaller litter that is among the most common and pernicious.

“The plastic is the worst,” Chris Sauer said at the start of the search. ”We’re asking people to collect the real small plastic pieces as well as the big ones, anything that’s not natural. It’s the main evil; it breaks down into microplastics, and it turns out we all carry microplastics in our systems.”

Nonetheless, the mood among most of the volunteers was as bright as the balmy and cloudless morning weather along the river. “Today’s my 45th birthday, and this is what I wanted to do for my birthday,” said Jill Barnes as she arrived with her 14-year-old son Alex and 11-year-old daughter Ava for what Alex called “an environmental Easter egg hunt.”

As the volunteer teams finished their picking later in the morning, cleanup at Napa parks gave way to celebration downtown.

Oxbow Commons became host to the Earth Day Napa Festival, which included a full slate of community groups and entertainment for the first time since 2019, the year before the pandemic’s arrival in the U.S. Organizers billed the celebration as a “very belated 50th anniversary” for Earth Day, which was first observed April 22, 1970, but whose half-century festivities across the country were largely scrapped due to COVID-19. (In Napa, the 2020 event gave way to socially distanced do-it-yourself cleanup efforts, while the 2021 program took place with some festival attractions moved online.)

For the first time, the Napa festival also included a collection of Earth Day-themed artworks, including one series of paintings by Renee Austin titled “Crisis: Mother Earth.” Spectators lingering over the images of inundation and fires also saw a message beside one of the images, in black letters on lime-green paper.

“The power to save the earth is in us all.”

